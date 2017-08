June 1 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Said on Wednesday that it revised constituent lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices effective from June 16 to Sept. 15, 2016

* Polyus and Credit Bank Of Moscow ords will be added to the MICEX Index and RTS Index, while Mechel and Pharmstandard ords will be removed

Source text: bit.ly/1Y3VmzN

