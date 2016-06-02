FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-View from the buyside: M&S, Ladbrokes among AllianzGI's recovery plays
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-View from the buyside: M&S, Ladbrokes among AllianzGI's recovery plays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Recovery stories and mega caps which are now looking cheap offer alternatives for UK-focused investors unwilling to buy defensive stocks on account of their rich valuations, says Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors

** Marks and Spencer, in the throes of a turnaround, and bookmaker Ladbrokes, which is starting to transform operationally and looks poised to complete proposed £2.3 bln Gala Coral merger soon, among Gergel's holdings

** Recent warning from M&S's new boss of a short-term profit hit from turn around of clothing biz by cutting prices, improving ranges sparked 18% sell-off - an over reaction, says PM given very strong cashflow, resilient food biz

** Gergel calls M&S new boss's strategy of setting bar at a very low level which PM hopes he can beat quite clever, PM set to meet co this month (StarMine predicted surprise reading of -4% for M&S FY EPS strongly suggests downgrades are on the way)

** Against weak macro backdrop, difficult to get growth, but defensive valuations stretched e.g. food & beverage at post-crisis high, healthcare near

** PM agrees with claim at London Value conference attended last week (c400 investors) whereby some of the mega caps look very cheap BP, Royal Dutch Shell and GlaxoSmithKline and HSBC

RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.