BRIEF-EQT acquires Building and Facility business segment from Bilfinger
June 2, 2016 / 1:45 PM / in a year

BRIEF-EQT acquires Building and Facility business segment from Bilfinger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Private equity group EQT:

* EQT VII acquires Building and Facility business segment from Bilfinger

* Says purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of 1.4 billion euro

* Says purchase price comprises a cash component and a deferred purchase price component with annual interest upon maturity

* As part of the agreement, Bilfinger has secured a share in the future exit proceeds of EQT from Building and Facility through an instrument similar to an earn-out

* Building and Facility employs more than 20,000 people.

* The annual output volume generated amounts to around EUR 2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

