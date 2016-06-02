FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Poland's PKO proposes dividend of PLN 1/shr, sets conditions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's PKO proposes dividend of PLN 1/shr, sets conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Poland's PKO :

* Poland's No.1 lender said on Thursday it would recommend a dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it said in a statement.

* The dividend comes from the bank's profits from before 2015, it said, and will only be paid out if by Dec. 8 there are no regulatory changes, and the lender does not take over a bank or any other financial sector entity.

* From 2015 profit, which stood at close to 2.6 billion zlotys, the bank will set aside 2.5 billion zlotys as supplementary capital, and 71 million zlotys as reserve capital.

* Last month, the financial regulator KNF recommended the bank withhold at least 50 percent of its 2015 profit. Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9318 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.