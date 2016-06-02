BRIEF-Blue Coat Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

June 2 (Reuters) - Blue Coat Inc:

* Blue Coat Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Intend to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BLCT"

* Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs are among underwriters to IPO

* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee

* Following IPO, funds controlled by Bain Capital Investors will continue to control majority of voting power of co's outstanding common stock