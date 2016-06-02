FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharma says continuing to explore alternative financing to refinance some debt
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navidea Biopharma says continuing to explore alternative financing to refinance some debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Received letter dated May 31, 2016 from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P and Capital Royalty Partners II Parallel Fund A L.P. (CRG)

* Company is continuing to explore alternative financing arrangements in order to refinance some debt - SEC filing

* Company disputes amounts claimed to be due and believes that CRG does not have right to accelerate loan

* "Believes that actions of CRG are violation of loan agreement and, as a result, CRG is in breach of loan agreement, not co"

* Reiterates its firmly held position that alleged claims do not constitute events of default under loan agreement

* "Company believes that its best course of action is to refinance CRG debt and pursue its claims for damages"

* CRG declared all of co's obligations under loan agreement,all other loan documents to be immediately due and payable in amount of $56.1 million

* Reiterates position that alleged claims do not constitute events of default under loan agreement

* "Company is working on preparation of counterclaims which it expects to assert" Source text 1.usa.gov/1TYvJgL Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.