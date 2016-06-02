BRIEF-Navidea Biopharma says continuing to explore alternative financing to refinance some debt

June 2 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :
* Received letter dated May 31, 2016 from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P and Capital Royalty Partners II Parallel Fund A L.P. (CRG)
* Company is continuing to explore alternative financing arrangements in order to refinance some debt - SEC filing
* Company disputes amounts claimed to be due and believes that CRG does not have right to accelerate loan
* "Believes that actions of CRG are violation of loan agreement and, as a result, CRG is in breach of loan agreement, not co"
* Reiterates its firmly held position that alleged claims do not constitute events of default under loan agreement
* "Company believes that its best course of action is to refinance CRG debt and pursue its claims for damages"
* CRG declared all of co's obligations under loan agreement,all other loan documents to be immediately due and payable in amount of $56.1 million
* Reiterates position that alleged claims do not constitute events of default under loan agreement
* "Company is working on preparation of counterclaims which it expects to assert" Source text 1.usa.gov/1TYvJgL Further company coverage: