BRIEF-7-Eleven to buy 79 stores from CST brands

June 2 (Reuters) - 7-Eleven Inc:

* Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST Brands, Inc.

* signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands

* agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017

* asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over medium to long-term

* Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in California and Wyoming

