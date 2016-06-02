FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-7-Eleven to buy 79 stores from CST brands
June 2, 2016 / 11:57 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-7-Eleven to buy 79 stores from CST brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - 7-Eleven Inc:

* Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST Brands, Inc.

* signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands

* agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017

* asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over medium to long-term

* signed an agreement to acquire stores from cst brands

* Agreement will have minimal effect on co's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017

* Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in California and Wyoming

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

