* Said on Thursday FinTech Group and Finotek start cross-licensing of innovative technology solutions

* FinTech Group contributes mobile-payment solution “kesh” to the joint venture

* Finotek provides all-digital mobile-processed loan solutions and e- verification technology

* Partnership boosts market access and technological capabilities on both sides in Europe and Asia

