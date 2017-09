June 3 (Reuters) - MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :

* Said on Thursday successfully places capital increase

* Gains gross proceeds of approximately 4.9 million euros ($5.47 million)

* Will use proceeeds to meet current payment obligations, and to invest in its two core holdings pawisda systems GmbH and LSE Leading Security Experts GmbH

