Frontline JV in suezmax creates fleet of 43 suezmax vessels
June 3, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Frontline JV in suezmax creates fleet of 43 suezmax vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) -

* Frontline Ltd. announces the formation of Suezmax Chartering, a commercial joint venture with Diamond S. Shipping LLC and Euronav NV

* The aim of the joint venture is to create a single point of contact for cargo owners to access a large fleet of 43 modern Suezmax vessels, traded operated on the spot market

* Frontline will contribute 22 vessels to the joint venture, including 14 vessels on the water and 8 newbuildings as they are delivered

* A larger fleet will provide more flexibility and more options for cargo owners and also reduce voyage related expenses

* Suezmax Chartering will operate from the existing offices of Frontline, Diamond S and Euronav

* Suezmax is a crude tanker vessel carrying around 130,000 tonnes of crude

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord

