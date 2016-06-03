FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aliansce announces cancellation of share purchase agreements
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aliansce announces cancellation of share purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Aliansce Shopping Centers SA :

* Announced on Thursday that the agreement for the purchase of 16.7 million of its common shares by Altar Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 15.5 million shares

* The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Henrique C. Cordeiro Guerra Neto from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares

* The agreement for the purchase of 1.5 million of its common shares by Delcio Lage Mendes from GGP Brazil III LLC was cancelled with return of 1.4 million shares

Source text: bit.ly/1Wz1G2B

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
