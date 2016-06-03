FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fibra Danhos files request for 8 bln peso debt issuance program
June 3, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fibra Danhos files request for 8 bln peso debt issuance program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV :

* Said on Thursday that it had filed before the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and the Mexican Stock Exchange a request to establish a five year revolving debt issuance program of long term trust certificates for a maximum amount of up to 8.00 billion Mexican pesos ($428.6 million)

* Pursuant to the program, the trust filed before the CNBV a request to issue trust certificates for up to 4.00 billion Mexican pesos aiming to place about 3.00 billion Mexican pesos, through two issuances in communicating vessels, 10-year fixed rate and up to five years variable rate, respectively

* Estimates closing the transaction during the last week of June

* Plans to use resources to fund corporate purposes and working capital, including the acquisition, construction and development of projects, among others

Source text: bit.ly/1Pq3aKf

Further company coverage:

$1 = 18.6650 Mexican pesos Gdynia Newsroom

