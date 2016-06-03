FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 3, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Corp

* Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC for $14.00/share in cash, transaction has total enterprise value of about $5.2 billion

* Talen Energy says affiliates of Riverstone currently own about 35 percent of outstanding shares of Talen Energy common stock

* Purchase price represents 56 percent premium to closing price of $9.00/share on march 31; deal provides for “go-shop” period of 40 days

* Agreement provides for payment of termination fee to Riverstone in event agreement is terminated for superior proposal of $50 million

* Termination fee to be reduced to $25 million if Talen Energy accepts superior proposal made during go-shop period

* Consideration of about $1.8 billion expected to be funded by conversion of Riverstone’s existing ownership of Talen shares, Talen’s cash on hand, term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.