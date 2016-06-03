FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stocks, bond yields fall after weak U.S. payrolls data
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

European stocks, bond yields fall after weak U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - European stocks markets fell and Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit its lowest level this year after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted investors to scale back expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates soon.

Non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 last month, the smallest gain since September 2010, the U.S. Labor Department said. The consensus was for a rise of 164,000.

European shares turned negative, with both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600 indexes trading 0.2 percent lower.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield extended its falls to 0.073 percent, its lowest level this year and British 10-year government bond yields dropped to their lowest level in almost four months at 1.291 percent, down 5 basis points on the day.

Sterling rose to a day’s high of $1.4498 up 0.5 percent on the day from $1.4432 before the U.S. jobs data was released.

Reporting by London markets team; editing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.