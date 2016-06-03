FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds
June 3, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - ACH Food Companies:

* ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds

* ACH Food Companies says ACH has received no reports of illness to date

* Recalling durkee salad topping, food club branded salad topping, hy-vee garden style salad topping

* ACH Food Companies Inc says recall is result of expanded recall of sunflower kernels supplied to co by sunopta

* Recall because of potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
