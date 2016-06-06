FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- EC2 signs deal to deliver IT support services
#IT Services & Consulting
June 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- EC2 signs deal to deliver IT support services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - EC2 SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with BIT EVIL SA for IT support services delivery

* Under the agreement the company will provide analysis, design, and application development services as well as installation and configuration of the applications, and documentation

* The estimated maximum value of the deal is 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million) gross

* Deal is signed until June 30, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8637 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

