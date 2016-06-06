FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elma expects to close H1 with small negative net income
#Computer Hardware
June 6, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elma expects to close H1 with small negative net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG :

* Said on Friday that in the first five months of the current year 2016 the order income of the Elma Group has developed positively and above the previous year (also adjusted for acquisition effects)

* Due to project delays with key customers in all three regions and judging from today’s perspective, the consolidated revenue in the first six months will be below expectations

* Elma Group anticipates from today’s perspective to close the first half year 2016 with a small negative net income (previous year: net profit of 0.8 million Swiss francs ($818,916.98))

Source text - bit.ly/25GzDjE

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
