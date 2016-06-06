FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Naturex and Adamed sign licensing agreement for Aronox aronia extract
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Naturex and Adamed sign licensing agreement for Aronox aronia extract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Naturex SA :

* Naturex and Adamed Consumer Healthcare SA., a Polish producer of Over-the-Counter drugs and dietary supplements signed on Saturday cooperation agreement to an exclusive global license for Aronox aronia extract

* As licensee, Naturex is given global exclusive rights to use the Aronox clinical dossier and trademark and to sublicense it to its B2B customers in all territories where the trademark has been registered, apart from four eastern European countries and Spain

Source text: bit.ly/1UIHtX8

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
