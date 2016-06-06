FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altus TFI plans to launch share buyback program
June 6, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altus TFI plans to launch share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Friday that it plans to launch a share buyback program

* Said maximum number of shares to be bought back under the program is 11,250,000 shares that represent up to 19.29 percent of the company’s share capital

* The proposed price per share in the buyback is 16 zlotys ($4.13)

* Under the buyback plans to distribute its profit and free cash accumulated among its shareholders

* The share buyback program proposal will be voted on the company’s shareholders general meeting called for June 10

$1 = 3.8718 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

