June 6 (Reuters) - IDS SA :

* FY net income EUR 524,000 versus EUR 417,000 year ago

* FY operating income EUR 534,000 versus EUR 420,000 year ago

* FY revenue EUR 4.6 million versus EUR 4.2 million year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.05 per share

* First four months of 2016 in line with targets