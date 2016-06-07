FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Adveo board agrees to execute capital increase of 28.5 mln euro nominal value
June 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adveo board agrees to execute capital increase of 28.5 mln euro nominal value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Monday the company's board had resolved to execute a share capital increase approved by the shareholders on May 4 in the nominal value of 28.5 million euros ($32.4 million), through the issuance of 19.0 million new shares at an issue price of 3.25 euros per share

* The shareholders of the company will have preferential subscription rights in the ratio of three new shares for every two preferential subscription rights

* Says a preferential subscription right is attributed to the shareholders for each share held

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8807 euros Gdynia Newsroom

