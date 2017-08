BRIEF-Sintesi 9-month 2015 net loss narrows to EUR 0.6 mln

June 7 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :

* Reported on Monday its H1 2015 net loss of 0.6 million euros ($682,080.00) versus profit of 0.2 million euros a year before

* H1 2015 revenues 0 euros versus 0.7 million euros a year before

* 9-month 2015 net loss 0.6 million euros versus loss of 1.5 million euros a year before

* 9-month 2015 revenues 65,000 euros versus 1.0 million euros a year before

