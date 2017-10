June 7 (Reuters) - Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa SA :

* Said on Monday successfully issued 100 million soles ($30 million) of corporate bonds for three years

* Placed corporate bonds at fixed, nominal annual interest rate of 7.15625 percent payable every 6 months

* Offer was oversubscribed

