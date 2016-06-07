BRIEF-Stein Mart revises preliminary Q1 2016 earnings results

June 7 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc :

* Stein Mart, Inc. revises preliminary first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revision in Q1 results was required to record additional accruals for actual and anticipated legal settlements

* Revision increases q1 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses by $675,000

* SG&A expenses for Q1 of 2016 now include $1.4 million of expense for actual and anticipated legal settlements