June 8 (Reuters) - Sare SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board appointed Dariusz Piekarski new company’s CEO effective June 10

* Tomasz Pruszczynski decided not to run for another term of office as the company’s CEO and plans to cooperate with Sare as member of the supervisory board

* Tomasz Pruszczynski joins the company’s supervisory board effective June 10

