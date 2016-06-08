FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Workspace Group: Tops FTSE 250 as NAV beats expectations
June 8, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Workspace Group: Tops FTSE 250 as NAV beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Workspace Group Plc, landlord for small businesses, rises as much as 4.5 pct after co reports solid results

** FY PBT up 8.7 pct; ups total dividend by 25 pct

** Stock best performer on FTSE Mid Cap Index

** At least three analysts say that NAV of 923p/shr beats expectations; JP Morgan est of 879p/shr, Liberum est of 889p/shr, Stifel est of 851p/shr

** Liberum says prospect for continued underlying double-digit rental growth remains well ahead of the sector; keeps “buy” rating (Reuters Messaging: rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

