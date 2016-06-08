FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Daimler trucks chief says cannot rule out further U.S. job cuts
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 8, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daimler trucks chief says cannot rule out further U.S. job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Daimler AG

* Trucks chief sees tough competition on pricing in Europe

* Trucks chief says cannot rule out further job losses in U.S.

* Trucks chief says need no further cost-cut programme, division is well place to grow profitably

* Trucks chief says expect strong growth in high-cost trucks in China by 2025

* Trucks chief optimistic to hit long-term sales, Ebit margin target

* Trucks chief sees 2016 operating margin rather below 2015 level of 7.2 percent

* Trucks chief says Q2 large U.S. orders below expectations, may grow by year-end Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.