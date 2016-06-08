BRIEF-CIE to sell 80 pct of B-Connect to Spain's Konecta

June 8 (Reuters) - Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV (CIE) :

* Said on Tuesday that Spain’s Konecta would buy 80 percent of CIE’s unit, B-Connect Services SA de CV, for 472 million Mexican pesos ($26 million) before taxes

* Under the terms of the contract Konecta will buy 49 percent of B-Connect in the initial stage and an additional 31 percent stake in the second stage before the end of the second quarter of 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1VLQVZN

