Swiss Prime Site slashes funding cost with convertible bond

June 8 (IFR) - Swiss Prime Site was already in investors’ thoughts when it launched yesterday’s SFr250m (US$259.3m) convertible bond issue - as it also marked the last day to convert the 1.875% convertible issued five years ago. About two-thirds of the outstanding bonds had been converted by the close on Monday and more followed yesterday, with a final result imminent. While this differs from the liability management trades this year of switching investors from an existing bond into a new one, it was similar considering many investors are not looking to sit on their new equity holding. The SFr250m seven-year made perfect sense for the real estate company by minimising the cost of debt and potentially issuing equity at a large premium to NAV. Over the past five years it has been paying out 1.875% (aside from other debt); for the next seven it falls to 0.25%. Prior to yesterday’s issue, SPS’ average cost of funding was 2.1%. For investors there were some reasons to pause before putting in an order, not least the stock trading within 50 cents of its SFr85.75 all-time high. Dividend protection is above 4.4%, adjusting for the missed div takes the 25% headline number up to a lofty effective premium of 55%. Plus withholding tax means for non-Swiss buyers the coupon is only 16.25bp. Leads Credit Suisse and JP Morgan did not push too hard with a 110bp spread for seven years interpolated from straight bonds plus a small premium giving an implied vol of 15.6%-19.5% on launch terms versus 15.3% historic over 90 days. One particular advantage of all the synthetic issuance is that they make everything else look like a bargain. Bonds traded an eighth to a quarter over par following pricing and allocations, showing pricing was on target. Swiss investors were significant but the price setting came from internationals that expressed their sensitivity, resulting in pricing at the bottom of premium guidance of 25%-30% and above the middle on the coupon of zero to 0.4%. Remarkably the company made a (tiny) start on achieving the premium by trading up 0.2% on the day and is marginally higher again today. Credit Suisse was sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with JP Morgan. (Reporting by Owen Wild)