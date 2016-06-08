FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magazine Luiza announces issue of debentures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 8, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magazine Luiza announces issue of debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Magazine Luiza SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that its board approved the sixth issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts

* To issue 10,000 debentures, totalling 100.0 million Brazilian reais ($29.1 million)

* The issue date is June 20, the validity period is 2 years

* The proceeds to be allocated to early redemption or optional acquisition of the debentures of the third issue and to recomposition of the company’s cash balance

Source text: bit.ly/1svODT0

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4367 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

