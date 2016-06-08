BRIEF-Turismo Transtour becomes majority shareholder in Termas de Puyehue

June 8 (Reuters) - Termas de Puyehue SA :

* Said on Tuesday Turismo Transtour acquired 13.18 billion options to subscribe for Termas de Puyehue shares

* Says Turismo Transtour subscribed to 12.61 billion new shares for 12.85 billion Chilean pesos ($18.9 million), which was exchanged for debt held in Termas de Puyehue

* As a result of the operation, Turismo Transtour becomes the major shareholder of Termas de Puyehue, which now has equity worth 8.24 billion pesos

