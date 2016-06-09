BRIEF-DKSH and Pfizer expand collaboration in Thailand

June 9(Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday DKSH and Pfizer expanded collaboration in Thailand
* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare will provide marketing and promotional services for certain Pfizer antibiotic and cardiovascular products in hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across Thailand
* Agreement will strengthen DKSH’s market position in Thailand while contributing incrementally to the Group’s overall profitability over time
Source text - bit.ly/24Bvye7
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom