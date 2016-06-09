FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DKSH and Pfizer expand collaboration in Thailand
June 9, 2016 / 5:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-DKSH and Pfizer expand collaboration in Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9(Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday DKSH and Pfizer expanded collaboration in Thailand

* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare will provide marketing and promotional services for certain Pfizer antibiotic and cardiovascular products in hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across Thailand

* Agreement will strengthen DKSH’s market position in Thailand while contributing incrementally to the Group’s overall profitability over time

Source text - bit.ly/24Bvye7

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

