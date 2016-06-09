BRIEF-NH sets conditions for presence of HNA in its board

June 9 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board agreed that there was no conflict of interest related to presence of HNA’s representatives in the board at the moment
* HNA’s representatives to resign if HNA acquires Carlson group and if it does not agree to sell the controlling stake that Carlson holds in Rezidor
* To establish a commission that will examine conditions of the acquisition of Carlson group by HNA and a potential conflict of interest
