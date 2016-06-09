BRIEF-PZ Cormay signs deal to buy 12.95 pct in Orphée from TTL 1

June 9 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with TTL 1 sp. z o.o. to buy 5 million shares of Orphée SA from TTL 1

* 5 million shares represent 12.95 pct stake in Orphée SA

* The transaction price has been set for 10 million zlotys ($2.64 million) and will be settled through set off of liabilities

* The company’s liabilities towards TTL 1 amount to 10,082,550 zlotys

* After transaction will hold 13,879,956 shares or 35.95 pct stake in Orphée

* Informed about completion of negotiations with TTL 1 on May 18

* Acquisition of Orphée’s shares in line with the company’s strategy of consolidation of Orphée

