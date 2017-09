June 9 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Sa CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells a news conference:

* Expects “a good year” in China in fiscal year 2016/17- ceo

* Says group “confident and ambitious” on China

* Overall group had “good start” of the year 2016/17 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)