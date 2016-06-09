FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE excludes GKI Kompleks and PFH from trade as of June 14
June 9, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE excludes GKI Kompleks and PFH from trade as of June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that following the decision of Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to approve re-materialization of Grupa Konsultingowo Inzynieryjna Kompleks SA’s shares and on the company’s request it resolved to exclude shares of GKI Kompleks from trade as of June 14

* Following the decision of KNF to apprive re-materialization of Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA’s (PFH) shares and on the company’s request it resolved to exclude shares of PFH from trade as of June 14

* KNF allowed re-materialization of shares of GKI Kompleks and Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA (PFH) in May

Source text - bit.ly/1RXT3GN, bit.ly/1U2oCHf

Further company coverage:,

Gdynia Newsroom

