FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FastOut signs contract with media group in Finland
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 9, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FastOut signs contract with media group in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - FastOut Int AB :

* Signs contract with media group in Finland

* Order represents a revenue of about 500,000 Swedish crowns ($61,350.45) in the first year, not counting in potential proceeds from a distribution contract that is also discussed with cooperation partner in Finland

* Finnish media group will invest a lump sum equivalent to 230,000 crowns initially

* Thereafter, FastOut to receive a regular monthly fee for license and use of the system corresponding to 23,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1tjUEmy

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.1499 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.