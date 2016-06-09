FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish pension fund ATP made $610 mln profit on DONG investment - CEO
June 9, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Danish pension fund ATP made $610 mln profit on DONG investment - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Danish pension fund ATP made a profit of 4 billion Danish crowns ($610 million) on its investment in DONG Energy two years ago, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* “By injecting capital into DONG when it was in a difficult situation, we helped develop a leading green energy company, and at the same time made a 4 billion crown profit,” ATP Chief Executive Carsten Stendevad told Reuters in an interview.

* DONG Energy’s shares rose around 10 percent on the first day of trading.

* “Today’s listing shows there is plenty of risk capital available to support a good company with strong growth potential,” Stendevad said.

* ATP sold 0.9 percent of shares in the listing, bringing its shareholding down to 4.0 percent.

* “This also shows that return on capital can go hand in hand with a green (energy) transition,” he said.

* “This is an industry with heavy capital investments in a regulated market, so there are risks.”

* “But today’s listing shows there is great support for the way DONG handles those risks.” ($1 = 6.5562 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
