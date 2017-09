June 9 (Reuters) - Telefonica del Peru SAA :

* Said on Wednesday placed 70 million soles ($21.3 million) in short term notes for 360 days maturing June 4, 2017

* Placed bonds at a price of 94.4375 percent and fixed rate of 5.89014

* Offer was over subscribed

