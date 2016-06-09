FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dover entered into definitive agreement to acquire Wayne Fueling Systems Ltd
June 9, 2016

BRIEF-Dover entered into definitive agreement to acquire Wayne Fueling Systems Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Dover Corp

* Upon close of transaction, Dover’s annualized retail fueling revenue will be $1.4 billion

* Transaction is anticipated to be modestly accretive to continuing earnings per share in 2017

* Expects deal to be dilutive to continuing EPS in 2016

* Entered into a definitive agreement under which company will acquire Wayne Fueling Systems Ltd

* Deal for $780 million in cash

* Transaction is expected to be funded with a combination of cash on hand and incremental debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
