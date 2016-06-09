FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banrisul announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banrisul announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA :

* Said on Wednesday that own capital interest payment for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2016 would total 76.8 million Brazilian reais ($22.7 million), corresponding to the net amount of 65.3 million reais

* Sets gross value of 0.1878 real per ordinary share, preferred share of class A and class B, corresponding to the net value of 0.1597 real per share

* Payment day is June 30

* Record date is June 13

* Shares will be traded ex-interests as of June 14

Source text: bit.ly/1VOpQ8d

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.3800 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.