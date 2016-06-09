BRIEF-Banrisul announces Q2 2016 own capital interest payment

June 9 (Reuters) - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA :
* Said on Wednesday that own capital interest payment for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2016 would total 76.8 million Brazilian reais ($22.7 million), corresponding to the net amount of 65.3 million reais
* Sets gross value of 0.1878 real per ordinary share, preferred share of class A and class B, corresponding to the net value of 0.1597 real per share
* Payment day is June 30
* Record date is June 13
* Shares will be traded ex-interests as of June 14
