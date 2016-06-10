FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
June 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announced on Thursday quarterly review of the CAC family indices

* No changes in composition of CAC 40 index and in SBF 120 index

* Eiffage SA to be included in the CAC Next 20 index

* Eutelsat Communications SA to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

* Eiffage SA to be included in the CAC Large 60 index

* Eutelsat Communications SA to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index

* Eutelsat Communications SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index

* Eiffage SA to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index

* Geneuro SA and Figeac Aero SA to be included in the CAC small index

* Groupe Pizzorno Environnement SA and Cafom SA to be removed from the CAC small index

* Eutelsat Communications, Geneuro and Figeac Aero to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index

* Groupe Pizzorno Environnement, Cafom and Eiffage to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index

* Geneuro and Figeac Aero to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index

* Groupe Pizzorno Environnement and Cafom to be removed from the CAC All-Tradable index

* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1RYV5GQ Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
