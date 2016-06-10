FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Dutch indices
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Dutch indices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices

* Galapagos NV to be included in the AEX index

* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen NV to be included in the AMX index

* Galapagos to be removed from the AMX index

* AND International Publishers NV and Holland Colours NV to be included in the AScX index

* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen to be removed from the AScX index

* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1JVgKz5 Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.