BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices

June 10 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :
* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the BEL 20 , BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* No changes in the BEL 20
* Montea CVA to be included in the BEL Mid index
* Nationale Bank van Belgie NV and Biocartis Group NV be removed from the BEL Mid
* Biocartis Group NV, Smartphoto Group NV and Xior Student Housing NV to be included in the BEL Small index
* Banimmo SA, Montea CVA and Option NV to be removed from the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016
