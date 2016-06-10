BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices

June 10 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the BEL 20 , BEL Mid and BEL small indices

* No changes in the BEL 20

* Montea CVA to be included in the BEL Mid index

* Nationale Bank van Belgie NV and Biocartis Group NV be removed from the BEL Mid

* Biocartis Group NV, Smartphoto Group NV and Xior Student Housing NV to be included in the BEL Small index

* Banimmo SA, Montea CVA and Option NV to be removed from the BEL Small index

* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1YdNb3u