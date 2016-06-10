FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Transcontinental qtrly adj earnings per share $0.44
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transcontinental qtrly adj earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc

* Flyer Printing Volume Is Expected To Remain Relatively Stable During Second Half Of 2016

* In Media Sector, Impact Of Transformation Of Advertising Market To Continue To Affect Newspaper Publishing In 2016

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2016

* Q2 Revenue C$497.2 Million

* Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07

* Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share 0.44

* Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.