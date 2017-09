COPENHAGEN, June 11 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk :

* Says Tresiba demonstrated significantly lower rates of overall, nocturnal and severe hypoglycaemia versus insulin glargine U-100

* Says the new findings were from the two-phase 3b SWITCH trials

* Says results from SWITCH 1 and 2 trials presented Saturday at the American Diabetes Association conference (Editing by Susan Fenton)