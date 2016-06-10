FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln - SEC Filing

* Will apply for listing of ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LN”

* Line Corp says estimate that the IPO price of the ADSs will be between $25 and $28 per ADS

* Estimate initial public offering price of the shares will be between 2,660 yen and 2,980 yen

* IPO of up to 35 million shares of co’s common stock in the form of shares or American Depositary Shares

* Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Goldman Sachs Japan Co Ltd, J.P. Morgan are among underwriters for IPO

* In March 2016, line’s users exchanged average of 20.4 billion messages a day and average daily active users represented about 61.4 percent of line’s MAUS globally

* Upon completion of global offering, Naver Corp will own 83.3 percent (before exercise of any over-allotment options) of outstanding shares of co

* Active user base has grown to 218 million monthly active users globally in march 2016

* Naver Corp will continue to have “substantial control over us”, limiting co’s ability to influence outcome of “important corporate decisions”

* Line corp says 152 million monthly active users located in its four largest markets of Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (1.usa.gov/1Xege7H) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.