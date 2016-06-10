BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory names its CFO Shannon Greene as CEO

June 10 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc :

* Effective June 7, 2016, Board of directors named its CFO and treasurer, Shannon L. Greene, as company’s CEO

* Board of directors named Mark Angus, senior vice president, as company’s president

* Greene and Angus were named interim CEO and interim president, respectively, in February 2016

* On June 7, Board authorized the repurchase of an additional one million shares under its ongoing share repurchase program