BRIEF-Manz says order stop may impact 2016 forecast

June 13 (Reuters) - Manz AG :
* Said on Saturday it had been informed by a major customer that the customer would stop a large project in the Energy Storage segment
* Said final statement on whether this contract will be postponed or cancelled and its potential impact on 2016 revenues and earnings guidance will be possible after final negotiations
* There is the risk that the company's previous expectation for 2016 cannot be achieved
