BRIEF-River Acquistion declares recommended public offer for Royal Reesink unconditional

June 13 (Reuters) - Royal Reesink :
* River Acquisition announced on Friday its recommended public offer for Royal Reesink unconditional
* Percentage of shares tendered under the offer at 90.3 pct
* All conditions for completion of the Offer have been satisfied or waived
* Settlement will take place on 17 June 2016
* Remaining Shares can be tendered in a Post Acceptance Period commencing on 13 June 2016 and ending on 24 June 2016
